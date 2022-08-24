© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

Recent SF monkeypox infections down significantly

KALW | By Sunni Khalid,
Bay City News Service
Published August 24, 2022 at 4:09 PM PDT
monkeypox virus NIAID.jpg
NIAID
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
A microscopic view of the monkeypox virus

San Francisco Health Officer Dr Susan Phillips told the San Francisco Chronicle that she’s “cautiously optimistic” about the city’s efforts to curb the monkeypox pandemic.

Last week, the city recorded just five new infections of the virus, after declining from 87 to 54 infections in the previous two weeks, respectively. San Francisco saw 140 new infections last month.

Last month, San Francisco became the second major US city to declare a public health emergency over monkeypox. Since then, the city has stepped up its efforts, opening vaccination sites and increased its supplies of the vaccine.

