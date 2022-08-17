San Jose group to dole out millions in grant funding

The San Jose Spotlight reports that the Silicon Valley tech giant will soon funnel more than 150 million dollars into a 13-member advisory commission appointed by the San Jose City Council.

Some local non-profits welcomed the news. Councilmembers unanimously approved a structure and scope of the funding commission on Tuesday. The city aims to fill the positions by the end of this year.

The commission will also include non-voting members -- three city representatives, one Google rep and potentially representatives from other major funders.

The Community Stabilization and Opportunity Pathways Fund Commission will determine how to disperse the money to communities in need. The focus will be on those at risk of being priced out of San Jose, as well as organizations that fund education and entrepreneurship opportunities for residents.

The commission will include five San Jose residents who have lived experience with homelessness, and eight with technical experience with housing, mental health, health care or other community services.