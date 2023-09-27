KALW and the MOSAIC Journalism Program

Community college and high school students worked with KALW Public Media and the Mosaic Journalism Program at San Jose State University this summer to learn how to tell audio stories.
Several students learned how to create audio versions of their print stories in La Voz News, De Anza’s student publication, The Mercury News, and the Mosaic, an independent student newspaper that the program publishes at the end of the week’s training.
San Jose Downtown College Prep graduate Mia Felix-Ennis discusses her Mercury News profile of a quirky San Jose arts venue and comics publishing house that survived the pandemic.
Content warning: This story discusses sensitive issues such as eating disorders and body image.
Behind the economics of restaurant Pho in San Jose versus Vietnam
Andrew Dong, a rising junior at Aragon High School in San Mateo, interviewed the humans behind some of the latest income inequality statistics
Yunery Ramon Reyes, a rising sophomore at Cristo Rey San José Jesuit High School, discusses her story about an innovative childcare program in San Jose, and her personal connection to it.
De Anza College student Yumeno Matsuo urges fellow students to prepare for the very real possibility of a mass shooting at their schools.
De Anza College student Gina Munoz-Villanueva profiles Sam0, or Samere Bhatt, De Anza’s LGBTQ+ Alliance Club president about his identity and music.