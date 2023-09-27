© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KALW and the MOSAIC Journalism Program

Alina Ta, San Jose State

KALW and the MOSAIC Journalism Program

Community college and high school students worked with KALW Public Media and the Mosaic Journalism Program at San Jose State University this summer to learn how to tell audio stories.

Several students learned how to create audio versions of their print stories in La Voz News, De Anza’s student publication, The Mercury News, and the Mosaic, an independent student newspaper that the program publishes at the end of the week’s training.