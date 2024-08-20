© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW and the Mosaic Journalism Program

Why this student is X-ing out Latinx

KALW
Published August 20, 2024 at 12:14 PM PDT
Illustration by Alyssa Phillips, Mosaic
Here at KALW we run many training programs and sometimes work with other educators to reach more people in different spaces.

In collaboration with San Jose’s Mosaic Summer Journalism Program we supported teenagers who wanted to make their stories come to life through audio and the spoken word.

Latinx is one of the more recent additions to the Spanish language. Documented online as far back as 2004, it’s been gaining relevance since 2016. Saray Orozco, a rising senior at San Jose High, explores the word and the issues behind it.