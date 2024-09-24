© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW and the Mosaic Journalism Program

Boba, Besties, and Birthdays: How Boba Shops Got Me Through My Teen Years

Published September 24, 2024 at 12:03 PM PDT
Here at KALW we run many training programs and sometimes work with other educators to reach more people in different spaces.

In collaboration with San Jose’s Mosaic Summer Journalism Program we supported teenagers who wanted to make their stories come to life through audio and the spoken word.

Boba shops are important community spaces in the Bay Area. But did you know that they’ve become big business? Marissa Rentschler, a student at De Anza College, recalls the role that Boba played in her teen life growing up in San Jose.