Boba, Besties, and Birthdays: How Boba Shops Got Me Through My Teen Years

Here at KALW we run many training programs and sometimes work with other educators to reach more people in different spaces.

In collaboration with San Jose’s Mosaic Summer Journalism Program we supported teenagers who wanted to make their stories come to life through audio and the spoken word.

Boba shops are important community spaces in the Bay Area. But did you know that they’ve become big business? Marissa Rentschler, a student at De Anza College, recalls the role that Boba played in her teen life growing up in San Jose.

