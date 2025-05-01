© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents

Warriors games celebrate Bay Area’s eclectic cultures with heritage nights.

KALW | By Nanki Kaur
Published May 1, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
KungFu Dragon Performer on a spear Lunar New Year GG Warriors 2025
Maxwell Alexander
KungFu Dragon Performer on a spear Lunar New Year GG Warriors 2025

This story aired in the May 1, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

If you’re a Golden State Warriors fan, you know they’re in the NBA Playoffs right now, and it's been super heated between them and the Houston Rockets.

For Nanki Kaur watching basketball has always been a family ritual- and she’s also always been curious to learn about the different cultural communities in the Bay Area.

Earlier in the season, she went to Heritage Nights at Warriors’ games and discovered the perfect combination of her two passions.

Click the button above to listen!

Nanki reported this story as part of the San Jose’s Mosaic Journalism Internship. She’s currently a student at Ohlone College and American High School in Fremont.

The KALW-Mosaic Spring Journalism Internship is made possible by the Santa Clara County Office of Education and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

Sarah Lai Stirland edited Nanki's story and co-ordinated and taught the audio part of the program. Truc Nguyen engineered the story. Shereen Adel supervised and Ben Trefny is the executive producer. Mosaic Co-Director Sharon Noguchi supervised the project and directed the print portion.

Dancers in formation, Polynesian Heritage Night
1 of 6  — Dancers in formation, Polynesian Heritage Night GG Warriors 202.jpg
Dancers in formation, Polynesian Heritage Night
Maxwell Alexander
Dancers, Polynesian Heritage Night GG Warriors 2025
2 of 6  — Dancers, Polynesian Heritage Night GG Warriors 2025.jpg
Dancers, Polynesian Heritage Night GG Warriors 2025
Maxwell Alexander
Young performers at Lunar New Year event
3 of 6  — Asian kid performers Lunar New Year GG Warriors 2025.jpg
Young performers at Lunar New Year event
Maxwell Alexander
Young performers doing handstands at a Lunar New Year event
4 of 6  — Asian kid performers headstand Lunar New Year GG Warriors 2025.jpg
Young performers doing handstands at a Lunar New Year event
Maxwell Alexander
Young Kung Fu performer
5 of 6  — Asian kid Kung Fu performer Lunar New Year GG Warriors 2025.jpg
Young Kung Fu performer
Maxwell Alexander
Kung Fu Dragon in formation
6 of 6  — Kung Fu Dragon in formation.jpg
Kung Fu Dragon in formation
Maxwell Alexander

Crosscurrents
Nanki Kaur
See stories by Nanki Kaur