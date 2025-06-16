Mosaic Journalism student reports from No Kings Day protests in San Jose

HOST: Organizers are estimating that over 5 million people turned out to the No King’s Day protests across the country on Saturday. In the Bay Area protesters gathered in San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, and other cities around the region. KALW and Mosaic Journalism student Riya Minglani went to St. James Park in San Jose and tells us what it looked like through her eyes.

RIYA MINGLANI: It’s 12:08 right now, we just arrived at the protest. The park is pretty packed, there are a lot of signs, it's very colorful. There are a lot of American flags as well as a lot of Mexico flags that people are holding up.

Raging Grannies chant: No kings, no kings, Democracy calls for no kings...

RIYA MINGLANI: As the protesters started to march, one of the first people I met was Yoselyn Castillo, an 18-year old who graduated from Wilcox High School in Santa Clara.

YOSELYN CASTILLO: I’m here because this president isn’t right for the people and they want to deport innocent families.

RIYA MINGLANI: And, could you describe the atmosphere right now?

YOSELYN CASTILLO: Honestly, I didn't expect such a good turnout. I love this for everybody. Everyone here is here to support America what America's supposed to be like.

RIYA MINGLANI: According to 5050, 12,000 people came to the protest in San Jose, with 1000 people packed in St. James Park. While people showed up for all sorts of reasons, many were there protesting President Trump’s immigration policies.

Chanting: ICE off our streets

ALEX DIAZ: Growing up and kind of opening your eyes more and you've everything else, you know, it's kind of growing up with it and seeing it more visually now impacts me more now that I have a son.

RIYA MINGLANI: San Jose resident Alex Diaz became a citizen recently, but he’s been in the U.S. since he was seven. He came out to support his community.

ALEX DIAZ: Even though everything that's going on is crazy, everybody seems happy together, being here, supporting each other.

RIYA MINGLANI: There were even people there giving on free stuff.

MELISSA HARTMAN: Water, snacks, flowers!

RIYA MINGLANI: I’m wondering why are you guys giving out flowers today?

MELISSA HARTMAN: I feel like it'd be hard for like anyone to look at us carrying flowers and think that we're not peaceful protestors and that, you know, there's nothing violent that we're bringing here today.

RIYA MINGLANI: San Jose resident Melissa Hartman was crouched down cutting stems off of white and yellow pom flowers. She said she was inspired by the famous image of Vietnam War protestors putting flowers into police gun barrels.

