Skating into the void: Aloha Fun Center’s final spin

This story aired in the March 20, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Here at KALW, bringing new voices to public radio is at the heart of what we do. We run many training programs and sometimes work with other educators to reach more people in different spaces.

This winter, we collaborated with San Jose’s Mosaic Journalism Internship, where students could create audio, visual and print stories.

Today, we bring you one of those stories. This one is from Leland High school student Antara Gangwal.

Growing up, Antara loved roller skating at the Aloha Fun Center , a roller rink and arcade in San Jose’s Eastridge Mall. So when she found out that it was scheduled to close, she went for one last skate.

Click the button above to listen!

The KALW-Mosaic Spring Journalism Internship was made possible by the Santa Clara County Office of Education and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

Sarah Lai Stirland edited Antara’s story and co-ordinated and taught the audio part of the program. Truc Nguyen engineered the story. Shereen Adel supervised and Ben Trefny is the executive director. Mosaic Co-Director Sharon Noguchi supervised the project and directed the print portion.

Note: language in the credits of this story was updated for accuracy.