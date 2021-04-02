Economy, Business, Labor

-
On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing how the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill will benefit families and children. The bill includes a historic…
-
Children's Defense Fund/The Expanded Child Allowance Will Reduce Child Poverty. How Can We Make It Permanent?On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing how the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill will benefit families and children. The bill includes a historic…
-
-
-
The Corona Crash: How The Pandemic Will Change Capitalism
-
On this edition of Your Call, we’re speaking with economist Richard Wolff about his latest book, The Sickness is the System: When Capitalism Fails to Save…
-
How Capitalism Failed During The Pandemic & Where We Go From HereOn this edition of Your Call, we’re speaking with economist Richard Wolff about his latest book, The Sickness is the System: When Capitalism Fails to Save…
-
On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we are discussing coverage of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. This week, the House Budget Committee…
-
Media Roundtable: The $1.9 Trillion Economic Relief Package & Europe's Slow Vaccine RolloutOn this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we are discussing coverage of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. This week, the House Budget Committee…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the fallout of the passage of Proposition 22, a ballot measure that defines California’s gig workers as…
-
Labor Groups & Gig Workers Continue The Fight Against Prop 22 For Fair Pay & Worker ProtectionsOn this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the fallout of the passage of Proposition 22, a ballot measure that defines California’s gig workers as…
-
Paul Ash was the executive director of the San Francisco and Marin Food Banks for 32 years. In this short audio documentary, he takes us on a tour of the…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing Waging Change, a new documentary that shines a light on the challenges tipped workers face who are…
-
'Waging Change' Documentary Highlights The Fight For A Living Wage In The Restaurant IndustryOn this edition of Your Call, we're discussing Waging Change, a new documentary that shines a light on the challenges tipped workers face who are…
-
What do Ayn Rand, Martin Heidegger, and Samuel Beckett have to do with Silicon Valley?Big tech is known for its "disruption" of established industries and…