© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alameda County adopts plan to help health system cope with federal budget cuts

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published March 4, 2026 at 2:16 PM PST
The County of Alameda Calif. supervisors logo. seal (Photo courtesy of the County of Alameda)
County of Alameda
/
County of Alameda
The County of Alameda Calif. supervisors logo. seal (Photo courtesy of the County of Alameda)

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors voted yesterday/Tuesday to help keep the county's public health system afloat despite federal budget cuts.

Supervisors voted unanimously to direct county staff to find a way to help the Alameda Health System, or AHS, avoid layoffs and service cuts.

AHS is the county's independently operated safety-net health care provider. It’s largely funded with federal Medicaid reimbursements that were gutted by Congress and signed into law as "the big beautiful bill."

In order to cope with the loss of federal dollars, AHS administrators proposed slashing about 200 jobs across the system. This also included closing vital mental and behavioral health services at Oakland's Wilma Chan Highland Hospital and Fairmont Hospital in San Leandro.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid