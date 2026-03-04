Alameda County adopts plan to help health system cope with federal budget cuts

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors voted yesterday/Tuesday to help keep the county's public health system afloat despite federal budget cuts.

Supervisors voted unanimously to direct county staff to find a way to help the Alameda Health System, or AHS, avoid layoffs and service cuts.

AHS is the county's independently operated safety-net health care provider. It’s largely funded with federal Medicaid reimbursements that were gutted by Congress and signed into law as "the big beautiful bill."