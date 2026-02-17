Cal State maintenance workers striking over contract dispute

Maintenance workers at California State University campuses are on strike.

The union, Teamsters Local 2010, says the workers are striking to demand regular step increases, which they claim they won in a 2023 strike but have not yet received.

Teamsters 2010 represents about 1,100 plumbers, electricians, HVAC techs, locksmiths and other building maintenance staff at all 22 campuses.

The union claims Cal State has illegally failed to live up to its contractual obligations and vowed that it will face "expensive and disruptive consequences of not paying its workers fairly."

Cal State officials countered that they have bargained with the union in good faith and remain committed to continuing negotiations.

In a statement, the administration said campuses will remain open, and classes will continue as scheduled during any strike activity.

The strike is scheduled to continue through the week.