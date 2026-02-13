Marathon contract talks end San Francisco teachers strike

San Francisco’s first teachers strike in nearly a half-century has come to an end.

The United Educators of San Francisco and the San Francisco Unified School District announced early this morning that they had reached a tentative agreement on a new two-year contract.

The two sides, who bargained through the night, had been making gradual progress in negotiations since the strike began on Monday. Healthcare benefits and salary were the last two sticking points.

Mission Local reports the union was able to gain fully-funded dependent healthcare for teachers, but had to settle for a five-percent salary increase over two years, a little more than half of what they had initially demanded.

The agreement also includes more support in special education, limits on the district's use of artificial intelligence and contracting out, sanctuary protections for students and educators, and continued funding for programs supporting unhoused students and families.

District Superintendent Maria Su called the agreement “monumental.”A statement from the union said they hoped the agreement would be “the foundation for a stable district.”

The district will be observing the Presidents Day and Lunar New Year holidays on Monday and Tuesday. Classes for the district’s nearly 50,000 students are expected to resume on Wednesday.