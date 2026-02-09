Forty-Niner shot in downtown San Francisco

A San Francisco 49er defensive lineman was shot early yesterday morning at a Super Bowl event in the Mission.

A team spokesman said Keion Brown sustained a non-life threatening wound to his ankle and was undergoing surgery at a local hospital.

The Athletic reported that White was shot Monday, just after 4:00 a.m. during an altercation between two groups in the 1700 block of Mission Street. Police do not know the identity of the assailant, who remains at large.

The 27-year-old White is the second 49er to be shot in San Francisco in as many seasons.

In August 2024, 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest during an apparent robbery attempt near Union Square. He recovered and has played for the team the last two seasons.