Rain, strong winds, flooding forecast for the Bay Area

Weather forecasters say the Bay Area is set to begin the New Year with more cold weather, steady rains, strong winds and possible coastal flooding.

The National Weather Service said rain is expected to return tomorrow and spread across the region by New Year's Eve, continuing through the weekend and into early next week.

The heaviest rainfall is expected in the North Bay, Santa Cruz Mountains and along the Big Sur coast, where accumulations could reach four to six inches by Sunday. Most other areas are forecast to see between one and three inches of rain.

The Weather Service also said moderate rainfall could cause flooding in low-lying neighborhoods, urban streets and poor drainage areas, along with fast-rising creeks and streams. Lighter rain is forecast for the following work week.

High tides in San Francisco are forecast to reach nearly two feet above normal Friday and Saturday mornings. The isolated closures of some coastal roads, parks and parking lots are expected.

Strong winds may add to the impacts late Friday into early Saturday.