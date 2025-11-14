San Leandro councillor pleads not guilty to corruption charges

A San Leandro city councilmember pleaded not guilty yesterday wire fraud and perjury charges stemming from a federal investigation involving an Oakland-based housing developer.

Bryan Azevedo was federally charged in late October and is facing one count each of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and making false statements to a government agency.

Prosecutors allege Azevedo accepted a two-thousand dollar cash bribe from an unnamed owner of the housing company that had business interests with the city.

During the fall of 2023 and spring of 2024, they allege Azevedo took steps to benefit the company.

According to court documents, this included advocating for an emergency shelter ordinance with San Leandro government officials, taking city officials on a tour of the company's model units, and advocating for the purchase of units by the city of San Leandro.

Prosecutors also claim that during an investigation into the alleged scheme, Azevedo lied about it to FBI and IRS agents.

