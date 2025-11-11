San Jose homeless hotel generates neighborhood complaints

Neighbors of a San Jose homeless hotel are complaining about a hotel that has housed homeless residents since August.

San Jose Spotlight reports that residents allege they have found wiring from electrical boxes leading to four street lights that have gone dark near the Bristol Hotel.

One resident said they had made four 311 complaints concerning the street lights last month, but 10 days later, after the complaints had been closed, the street lights remained out.

The hotel is run by a local nonprofit and houses mostly women and children.

San Jose Vice Mayor Pam Foley said the city is attempting to repair the street lights. She added that there was no evidence linking the residents of the hotel to the street light outages.

San Jose has converted five hotels into housing for the homeless. Many of the new residents had been living in some of the city’s largest homeless encampments, which have been cleared.