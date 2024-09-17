Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Q&A: An update on the Mobile Assistance Community Responders of Oakland
Last year, our emergency and disaster preparedness reporter Wren Farrell made a series on a non-police response program in Oakland.
It’s called MACRO, the Mobile Assistance Community Responders of Oakland. One of Wren’s main takeaways was that it was difficult to integrate the program into Oakland’s 911 dispatch center. Earlier this spring, a few months after Wren’s series aired, MACRO’S direct phone number went live.
He joins me for an update on how it’s going.