Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Q&A: An update on the Mobile Assistance Community Responders of Oakland

Published September 17, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Radio's inside of the MACRO rig
Last year, our emergency and disaster preparedness reporter Wren Farrell made a series on a non-police response program in Oakland.

It’s called MACRO, the Mobile Assistance Community Responders of Oakland. One of Wren’s main takeaways was that it was difficult to integrate the program into Oakland’s 911 dispatch center. Earlier this spring, a few months after Wren’s series aired, MACRO’S direct phone number went live.

He joins me for an update on how it’s going.
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Wren Farrell (he/him) is a writer, producer and journalist living in San Francisco.
