SFUSD delays school closure announcement

San Francisco Unified Superintendent Matt Wayne was scheduled to release a list of school mergers and closures today.

But over the weekend, he informed the public that the announcement will be delayed at least until next month.The closures are part of a district-wide Resource Alignment Plan that has been in the works for the past nine months.

According to his statement released on Sunday, Superintendent Wayne said, “The delay is to ensure a thorough review of all aspects of the plan.”

SFUSD has experienced a 4,000 student decline in enrollment over the past decade and has a budget deficit projected to reach $400 million by 2026 . However, Wayne claims the closures are not solely based on finances and wants to focus on improving schools.