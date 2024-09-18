SFUSD delays school closure announcement
San Francisco Unified Superintendent Matt Wayne was scheduled to release a list of school mergers and closures today.
But over the weekend, he informed the public that the announcement will be delayed at least until next month.The closures are part of a district-wide Resource Alignment Plan that has been in the works for the past nine months.
According to his statement released on Sunday, Superintendent Wayne said, “The delay is to ensure a thorough review of all aspects of the plan.”
SFUSD has experienced a 4,000 student decline in enrollment over the past decade and has a budget deficit projected to reach $400 million by 2026. However, Wayne claims the closures are not solely based on finances and wants to focus on improving schools.
The Board of Education is scheduled to vote on the school closures in December, and changes will be implemented in fall 2025.