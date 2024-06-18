© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media
Cal Fire responding to a dozen wildfire emergencies

KALW | By Shereen Adel
Published June 18, 2024 at 9:02 PM PDT
An aerial view of the Sites Fire
CalFire / PG&E
CalFire / PG&E
An aerial view of the Sites Fire

As of yesterday/Monday, containment of the Point Fire was at least 20 percent with reports coming in Tuesday morning saying that it may be as much as 40 percent contained. Those reports have not yet been confirmed by CalFire.

Cal Fire has said that the weather conditions this Tuesday morning have been favorable for containing the fire.

There are also two much larger wildfires currently burning in the state - the Post Fire in Los Angeles and Ventura counties and the Sites Fire, just north of Sonoma in Colusa County.

The Sites Fire started Monday afternoon and has already burned more than 10,000 acres. There was a red flag warning in effect Monday, which means conditions were especially unfavorable for fire danger. North winds and low humidity made that fire difficult to contain. It’s currently at just 15 percent.

You can find more information about wildfire damage, containment, and evacuation orders for all ongoing wildfires on the Cal Fire emergency incidents page at fire.ca.gov SLASH incidents.
Shereen Adel
Shereen provides the leadership necessary to ensure that KALW's newsroom and training programs have the right operations and people in place to reach our goals and objectives.
