Outside Lands 2024 headliners include The Killers, Grace Jones

The sun may have gone back into hiding, but the Bay Area got a glimpse of summer Monday when Outside Lands announced the festival lineup for 2024. Taking place from Friday, August 9 to Sunday, August 11 in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, the festival’s headliners run the sonic gamut from The Killers and Tyler the Creator, to country singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson and the legendary Grace Jones. Other notable acts on the bill include Jungle, The Postal Service, and Kaytranada.

Once again, Outside Lands offers colorful lineup that features the familiar as well as performers who may be a little under the radar. There’s Corinne Bailey Rae, who’s touring with her latest, brilliant album Black Rainbows, and some KALW faves like BadBadNotGood, BALTHVS, Channel Tres, and Men I Trust. Plus buzzy British band The Last Dinner Party and a set at the dance-dedicated SOMA stage by Sofia Kourtesis.

And since the homegrown festival is about everything there is to love about the Bay Area, revelers will also get to indulge in the food, wine, and cannabis experiences that will be on offer throughout the weekend. See the full lineup below and head to the Outside Lands websiteto scoop your tickets.