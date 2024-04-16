SFUSD Board to vote on affordable teacher housing sites

Development of additional sites for teacher housing will be voted on tonight at the San Francisco Unified School District board meeting.

In January 2020, the San Francisco School Board approved a resolution establishing a goal of developing 550 educator housing units by 2030.

How are they doing so far?

As KALW reported earlier this month, applications for 135 rental units for educators at the Shirley Chisholm Village in the Sunset District are underway through April 23. According to Mid Pen Housing, interest in the units has been strong -- with several hundred applications so far.

One hundred-35 units built -- that leaves 415 units to go to reach 550.

Tonight, the school board will start the process for developing two new sites: 1620 7th Avenue and 95 Gough Street.

Ninety-five Gough Street currently houses offices for the Physical Education department. The 7th Avenue site is empty and sometimes a pumpkin patch or a Christmas tree lot.

To start the development, the school board needs to vote to submit a waiver request to the State Board of Education.

If adopted, these resolutions will be submitted to the California Department of Housing and Community Development to confirm and approve the exemption. It’s a slow process, but as is evidenced by the strong interest and number of applications to the Shirley Chisholm Village -- it’s an urgent need.