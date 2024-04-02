Applications open for SF teacher housing

Mayor London Breed and the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) announced Monday that SFUSD educators and district employees can now apply to rent affordable housing at the Shirley Chisholm Village in the Sunset District.

Supervisor Joel Engardio, who represents the Sunset neighborhood, said:

“If we want to keep families in San Francisco we need more housing and we need good public schools. Good schools require teachers, and teachers need a place to live. That’s why the affordable housing we’re building in the Sunset for SFUSD employees is essential for our city to thrive."

The 135 rental units of 24 studios, 43 one-bedrooms, 58 two-bedrooms and nine three-bedrooms are located at 1360 43rd Avenue. Named in honor of Shirley Chisholm -- public education activist and the first Black woman elected to the United States Congress -- the project will prioritize SFUSD educators and other SFUSD employees.

The Teacher Housing Act passed in 2016 allowed California school districts to build rentals for district employees. Construction started on the Shirley Chisholm Village in 2022.

Applications are open now at San Francisco’s Housing Portal.

The deadline is Tuesday, April 23.

