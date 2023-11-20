Town Hall: The Future of Bay Area Journalism

With more journalistic outlets shrinking or shutting down, what is the future of journalism in the Bay Area?

Healthy journalism is critical to holding power to account, shedding light on what's happening behind the scenes of business and politics, entertaining, informing, and helping us understand the world.

KALW Executive Producer Ben Trefny, former President of the Society of Professional Journalists of Northern California, moderated a free, in-person conversation with:

San Francisco Chronicle Editor-In-Chief Emilio Garcia-Ruiz

KQED Managing Editor Otis Taylor, Jr.

Mission Local Executive Editor Lydia Chavez

The Berkeley Scanner Founder Emilie Raguso

Plus journalists working throughout the Bay Area.

This discussion focused on the changing nature of journalism today and the programs and practices leading to the most public engagement and impact.

This event took place at KALW's event 220 Montgomery Street events space in downtown San Francisco on Tuesday, November 14.

Please click the listen button above the photo to hear the discussion.