Aaron Byrd On The Vision Behind KALW's New Weeknight Music Block

DJ Aaron Byrd’s biggest passions are music and travel. He’s visited 33 countries — so far — and his thirst for discovery fuels his eclectic and expansive taste. His influences range from Cuban Guaguanco to the Maghreb sounds of North Africa, from hidden gems to B-sides, from the new to the old.

Byrd has been sharing his “global exploration of sound” on his long-running KCRW radio show for over a decade. And, for the past six months he’s been working with KALW as a music advisor.

In this interview, he talked about his personal connection with music and the vision behind our new weeknight music block.

Click the play button above to listen.