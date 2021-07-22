Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Click here to listen to full episodes.
Aaron Byrd On The Vision Behind KALW's New Weeknight Music Block
DJ Aaron Byrd’s biggest passions are music and travel. He’s visited 33 countries — so far — and his thirst for discovery fuels his eclectic and expansive taste. His influences range from Cuban Guaguanco to the Maghreb sounds of North Africa, from hidden gems to B-sides, from the new to the old.
Byrd has been sharing his “global exploration of sound” on his long-running KCRW radio show for over a decade. And, for the past six months he’s been working with KALW as a music advisor.
In this interview, he talked about his personal connection with music and the vision behind our new weeknight music block.
