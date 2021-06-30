© 2021 KALW
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Click here to listen to full episodes.

Living With The Stigma And Stereotypes Of Mental Illness

KALW | By bf thames,
Uncuffed
Published June 30, 2021 at 5:22 PM PDT
Quinton Gray

From the series Uncuffed:

Mental illness can be a challenge on many levels...including the struggle against stigma, and to be treated with dignity and respect. Uncuffed producer b.f. Thames spoke with Quinton Gray, who’s on a mission to let people know that despite his personal shortcomings, he’s just like everyone else.

“Once I tell a person I suffer from mental illness, there’s two things that people expect. Rage or confusion.”
Quinton Gray

Uncuffed is produced by people in California prisons. Hear more stories like this by subscribing to Uncuffed in podcast players: WeAreUncuffed.org

KALW’s radio training program in California prisons is supported by a partnership between the California Arts Council and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. All content from inside is approved by a information officer.

Uncuffed is changing the narrative about people in prisons. Support our work here.

