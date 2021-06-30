Living With The Stigma And Stereotypes Of Mental Illness

From the series Uncuffed:

Mental illness can be a challenge on many levels...including the struggle against stigma, and to be treated with dignity and respect. Uncuffed producer b.f. Thames spoke with Quinton Gray, who’s on a mission to let people know that despite his personal shortcomings, he’s just like everyone else.

“Once I tell a person I suffer from mental illness, there’s two things that people expect. Rage or confusion.” Quinton Gray

