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Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Baseball, a broken window, and an empathy lesson

KALW | By Michael Callahan,
Uncuffed
Published April 16, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
Michael Callahan is a participant and producer in the 2025 Uncuffed cohort.
Uncuffed / KALW
Michael Callahan is a participant and producer in the 2025 Uncuffed cohort.

It’s hard to find something Uncuffed producer Michael Callahan loves more than his family and sports. So whenever his three sons come to visit him at San Quentin, they almost always start playing baseball in the small fenced-in yard at the prison. On one particular visit, a harmless game of catch took an unexpected turn and Mike learned how sometimes parenting in prison works the other way around: his kids are often teaching him how to be better. He wrote this essay about it.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

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Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.uncuffed.org
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Michael Callahan
Michael Callahan is a husband of 17 years to a beautiful, supportive and faithful wife, and a father to three handsome boys — all of whom live in Southern California. He is dedicated to his recovery, and spreads the message of the realities and dangers of driving under the influence. He serves in the church, and works for San Quentin News as a layout designer and staff writer. His inspiration comes from serving his community and providing a voice for the incarcerated. Early next year, he'll be graduating with an associates degree in Business, Sociology, and Social Sciences.
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