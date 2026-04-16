Baseball, a broken window, and an empathy lesson

It’s hard to find something Uncuffed producer Michael Callahan loves more than his family and sports. So whenever his three sons come to visit him at San Quentin, they almost always start playing baseball in the small fenced-in yard at the prison. On one particular visit, a harmless game of catch took an unexpected turn and Mike learned how sometimes parenting in prison works the other way around: his kids are often teaching him how to be better. He wrote this essay about it.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook