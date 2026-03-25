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Uncuffed

From the driver's seat of a Mercury to the triggers of a machine gun

KALW | By Aamir Saladin Rushdan,
Uncuffed
Published March 25, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
Uncuffed producer Saladin Rushdan, a Vietnam veteran, reflects on how he can trace his growth from youth to man by his feelings for his first car, a Mercury.
KALW / Uncuffed
Uncuffed producer Saladin Rushdan, a Vietnam veteran, reflects on how he can trace his growth from youth to man by his feelings for his first car, a Mercury.

Uncuffed producer Saladin Rushdan can remember the finest details about his first car, a Mercury. From the smoothness of the drive to the way it attracted girls from all over, the Mercury is one of his fondest memories.

But in this story produced at Solano State Prison, Rushdan reflects on how being sent to fight in the Vietnam War changed the way he saw himself — and the way he saw his first car.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

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Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.uncuffed.org
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Aamir Saladin Rushdan
Saladin Rushdan is a veteran, a graduate of the Uncuffed Playlist DJ program at Solano State Prison, and also completed “Defy Ventures,” an entrepreneurial program for people in prison that teaches business skills, entrepreneurship and character development. Saladin is a devout Muslim. He is passionate about trying to influence others to dictate their environment instead of allowing the environment to dictate them.
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