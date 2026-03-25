From the driver's seat of a Mercury to the triggers of a machine gun

Uncuffed producer Saladin Rushdan can remember the finest details about his first car, a Mercury. From the smoothness of the drive to the way it attracted girls from all over, the Mercury is one of his fondest memories.

But in this story produced at Solano State Prison, Rushdan reflects on how being sent to fight in the Vietnam War changed the way he saw himself — and the way he saw his first car.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

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