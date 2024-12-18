D'oh! 'The Simpsons' turns 35

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

What is 35 years old, unapologetically immature and a hilarious snapshot of America if we lived in an animated world?

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THE SIMPSONS MAIN TITLE THEME")

DANNY ELFMAN AND UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS: (Singing) The Simpsons.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

That's right. The Simpsons, Springfield's most famous animated family, celebrated 35 years on-air yesterday.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE SIMPSONS")

DAN CASTELLANETA: (As Homer Simpson, echoing) Doh, doh, doh, doh.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) Poor guy.

CHANG: The series premiered on December 17, 1989, and America's taste for animated, crude comedy on network television has not been the same since.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE SIMPSONS")

CASTELLANETA: (As Homer) Hey, wait. Stop. I have garbage.

(SOUNDBITE OF FOOTSTEPS)

CASTELLANETA: (As Homer) You guys are the lousiest garbage men ever.

CHANG: (Laughter) Of course, that is none other than Homer Simpson, the fearless nuclear power plant employee and head of the household, whose antics often land his family in hot water.

SHAPIRO: Thanks for explaining that. I wasn't sure who Homer was.

CHANG: (Laughter).

SHAPIRO: Well, if you've wondered how the producers keep the show interesting, creator Matt Groening says it's all about keeping people on their toes.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

MATT GROENING: Here's the problem with doing a sitcom, which has lasted more than 300 episodes, is you're trying not to repeat yourself. You're trying to surprise the audience, and you're trying to keep everybody who works on the show surprised. So as a result, the show has gone off in some very peculiar directions.

CHANG: That's Groening speaking with WHYY's Fresh Air back in 2017. And the surprise elements in "The Simpsons" universe range from collaborations with the NFL to countless guest stars.

SHAPIRO: There have even been a few of our NPR colleagues, past and present, who've made appearances over the years, like Fresh Air host Terry Gross.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE SIMPSONS")

TERRY GROSS, BYLINE: (As Terry Gross) This is Terry Gross from NPR, saying, thank you.

CHANG: And Bob Boilen of NPR Music.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE SIMPSONS")

BOB BOILEN, BYLINE: (As Bob Boilen) You've just made a very powerful enemy. NPR, how revenge is made possible by listeners like you.

SHAPIRO: And, of course, former host of this program, Robert Siegel.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE SIMPSONS")

HARRY SHEARER: (As Mr. Burns) Who are you?

ROBERT SIEGEL: (As Robert Siegel) I'm Robert Siegel, and this is ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

CHANG: Happy 35th birthday to "The Simpsons." When are you going to have me on? Thanks for the laughs and the memories.

(SOUNDBITE OF DANNY ELFMAN SONG, "THE SIMPSONS MAIN TITLE THEME") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.