Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Voter pride and purpose in Richmond's District 5

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published October 16, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Marina Bay resident Michael Tarkington would like to see local elected leaders do more to build a sense of identity for Richmond.
With permission from Richmondside
This interview aired on the October 16, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Reporter Holly McDede speaks with KALW's Sunni Khalid about residents in Richmond’s District 5, who are calling for investment in arts and culture from their city leaders.

Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
