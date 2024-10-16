Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Voter pride and purpose in Richmond's District 5
This interview aired on the October 16, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.
Click the play button above to listen!
Reporter Holly McDede speaks with KALW's Sunni Khalid about residents in Richmond’s District 5, who are calling for investment in arts and culture from their city leaders.