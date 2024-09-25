Book It: Short stories explore the personal impacts of climate change

It’s fiction with a deep shot of reality today – Bay Area writer Nina Schuyler tells how climate change impacts a handful of people in their lives separately and together. Her short story collection In this Ravishing World brings us a jaded, former environmental activist; her daughter, optimistically trying to get pregnant in the face of a dire future; a young boy from a poorer San Francisco neighborhood, running at night to the beautiful greenery of the richer ones. And nature – a cognizant being who heads to the beach sometimes to calm her frayed nerves.

The book has won the W.S. Porter Prize for Short Story Collections and The Prism Prize for Climate Literature

