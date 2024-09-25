© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Book It: Short stories explore the personal impacts of climate change

KALW | By Angie Coiro
Published September 25, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT

It’s fiction with a deep shot of reality today – Bay Area writer Nina Schuyler tells how climate change impacts a handful of people in their lives separately and together. Her short story collection In this Ravishing World brings us a jaded, former environmental activist; her daughter, optimistically trying to get pregnant in the face of a dire future; a young boy from a poorer San Francisco neighborhood, running at night to the beautiful greenery of the richer ones. And nature – a cognizant being who heads to the beach sometimes to calm her frayed nerves.

The book has won the W.S. Porter Prize for Short Story Collections and The Prism Prize for Climate Literature
Angie Coiro
Angie has been making radio and hosting shows for more than three decades. And she's just getting started.
