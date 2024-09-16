The political power and history of Black fraternities and sororities

The National Pan-Hellenic Council, also known as the Divine Nine, is a body comprised of the country’s most prominent Black fraternities and sororities. And they’re leveraging their political power ahead of the presidential election.

Vice President Kamala Harris has been a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority since she was an undergraduate at Howard University. The organization recently created its own political action committee to raise money for members running in down ballot races.

Black fraternities and sororities were at the forefront of the Civil Rights movement. Martin Luther King, Jr. was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha and Rep. John Lewis was a member of Phi Beta Sigma.

How significant is this moment for Black sororities and fraternities? And how does this fit into their history of political engagement?

