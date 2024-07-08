© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
If You Can Keep It: Presidential immunity, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden's candidacy

WAMU 88.5 | By Avery Jessa Chapnick
Published July 8, 2024 at 4:12 AM PDT
Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to a rally at Greenbrier Farms in Chesapeake, Virginia.
We’re processing the landmark ruling the Supreme Court handed down on Monday, July 1,in Trump v. United States.

The justices decided that presidents are immune from criminal prosecution for acts they carry out in their official capacity as leaders.

We turn to our panel to evaluate what that ruling means for the power of the Oval Office, our democracy, and the former president.

We also spend some time talking about the math behind Joe Biden’s decisionmaking regarding his candidacy following a poor debate performance.

