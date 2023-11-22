© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Update on The Spiritual Edge's series A Prayer for Salmon

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published November 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
Berkeley, CA — Chief Caleen Sisk (Winnemem Wintu), Wounded Knee DeOcampo (Miwok), Corrina Gould (Confederated Villages of Lisjan) and Pua Case (Native Hawaiian) lead a protest in the Bay Area. Run4Salmon organizers Desirae Harp (Mishewal OnastaTis Nation), Niria Alicia, and Hawane Rios (Native Hawaiian) walk behind them. September 8, 2017.
Tom Levy / The Spiritual Edge
Recently, the Northern California Society of Professional Journalists recognized the documentary series, A Prayer for Salmon — for excellence. The series, put together by KALW’s The Spiritual Edge, was a huge endeavor to produce, in part because the story kept evolving.

Since KALW first broadcast the documentary in February, the Winnemem Wintu story has not stayed static. They've bought land. They have an opportunity to buy more land. And of course, they're still fighting to bring Chinook salmon back to their river above Shasta Dam.

We asked reporter Judy Silber to come in and give us an update on what’s happening with the tribe.
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
