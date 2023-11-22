Update on The Spiritual Edge's series A Prayer for Salmon

Recently, the Northern California Society of Professional Journalists recognized the documentary series, A Prayer for Salmon — for excellence. The series, put together by KALW’s The Spiritual Edge, was a huge endeavor to produce, in part because the story kept evolving.

Since KALW first broadcast the documentary in February, the Winnemem Wintu story has not stayed static. They've bought land. They have an opportunity to buy more land. And of course, they're still fighting to bring Chinook salmon back to their river above Shasta Dam.

We asked reporter Judy Silber to come in and give us an update on what’s happening with the tribe.

