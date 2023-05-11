Judy Silber on reporting ‘A Prayer for Salmon’

This interview aired in the May 10, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

For the past three months, we’ve been airing A Prayer for Salmon. It is a podcast and radio series about the Winnemem Wintu people and their fight to restore salmon on the McCloud River, where their ancestors lived. To close out the series this week, host Judy Silber speaks with the son of Winnemem Wintu Chief Caleen Sisk. His name is Michael Preston. and he’s a strong advocate for respecting the land and waters near Mt. Shasta. They spoke at a spot near the mountain on the upper McCloud River.