Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Judy Silber on reporting ‘A Prayer for Salmon’

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published May 11, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Chief Caleen Sisk
Tom Levy / The Spiritual Edge
/
Shasta Reservoir, CA — Chief Caleen Sisk stands at the shoreline of Shasta Reservoir. Its construction flooded Winnemem Wintu sacred sites and villages. October 30, 2018.

This interview aired in the May 10, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

For the past three months, we’ve been airing A Prayer for Salmon. It is a podcast and radio series about the Winnemem Wintu people and their fight to restore salmon on the McCloud River, where their ancestors lived. To close out the series this week, host Judy Silber speaks with the son of Winnemem Wintu Chief Caleen Sisk. His name is Michael Preston. and he’s a strong advocate for respecting the land and waters near Mt. Shasta. They spoke at a spot near the mountain on the upper McCloud River.

Click the play button above to listen to the interviews

Crosscurrents
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
