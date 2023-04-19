The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and 'The Secret Gate'

Abrupt. Rushed. Chaotic.

Pundits, leaders, and many other Americans used a lot of harsh words to describe the United States’ hurried withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.

Scenes of thousands of people pressed up against the gates and walls of the Kabul airport were broadcast across the globe. And on Aug. 26th, 2021, an attack at that airport would kill 170 Afghans and 13 U.S. servicemembers.

A new report released by the White House attempts to make sense of that turmoil. We sit down with Mitchell Zuckoff to talk about it. And about his new book that tells the story of one Afghan woman’s escape from the Taliban and the State Department worker who helped her along the way.

