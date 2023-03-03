KALW’s On-Air Folk Festival Returns

After a three-year absence, our five-hour live music festival re-emerges from the pandemic and makes its triumphant return on Saturday, March 4th, from 2 pm to 7 pm (PST). Hosted by JoAnn Mar, Peter Thompson, and Kevin Vance, the festival will showcase some of the Bay Area’s finest local talent.

Here’s the line-up:

2:00 pm: Misner & Smith

Sam Misner and Megan Smith return with their distinctive soaring harmonies and a bunch of new songs from their latest project which took birth during the pandemic.

2:45 pm: Deidre McCalla

Deidre McCalla returned to the Bay Area recently and shared a few songs from her latest critically acclaimed release “Endless Grace”.

3:15 pm: The Pam & Jeri Show

Pam Delgado and Jeri Jones were half of the acclaimed all-women’s band Blame Sally. They are reverting to their original duo format and performing compelling originals and soulful cover songs.

4:00 pm: Sweet Sally

Teenagers Lucy Khadder (fiddle, vocals) and Sophia Sparks (mandolin, vocals) are members of the band Birches Bend, which performed last year at the CBA’s Father's Day Festival, the High Sierra Music Festival, DelFest, and elsewhere — and released their first album.

4:45 pm: Old Friends

Currently working on her 23rd album, Kathy Kallick has led a band named after her for over 25 years, and spent 20 years as a co-founder and leader of the Good Ol’ Persons. Bass player Bethany Raine was in the Good Ol’ Persons for 10 of those years, and was also a member of Any Old Time. Joining them are Bethany’s brother, Greg Pratt and guitarist Tony Marcus.

5:30 pm: Matt Jaffe

Singer, Songwriter, teacher and collaborator Matt Jaffe will blow you away with his high energy songs and stories. He was a favorite at the San Francisco Free Folk Festival.

6:15 pm: Teja Gerken and Doug Young

Fingerstyle guitarist Teja Gerken and solo guitarist Doug Young will perform some amazing tunes live

