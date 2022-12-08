The News Roundup – International

The German government arrested dozens, including a former judge, connected to a far-right group that were plotting to overthrow the German government. The so-called Reich citizens plans included installing a self-styled prince as the national leader.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has passed a law banning what his government calls “LGBT propaganda,” making any expression or representation of LGBTQ identities illegal.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has made a trip to Saudi Arabia to cement relations with the House of Saud and rival U.S. influence in the Middle East.

We break down headlines from around the world on the international hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5