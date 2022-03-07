Bay Area Headlines: Monday, 3/7/22

Alameda and Marin counties announced Thursday that they will both align with the state when it lifts indoor mask requirements for K-12 students after March 11th / In a U-S Senate hearing last week, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg detailed some of the ways the Biden Administration is working to implement the new, trillion-dollar infrastructure law / It’s been revealed that only a few California Highway Patrol officers actually have Body Cams / A lack of affordable day care drove women out of the workforce when COVID-19 hit.

