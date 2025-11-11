NOTES FROM THE EDGE of Artificial Intelligence

KALW is partnering with Bay Area author Jeff Chang (Water Mirror Echo and Can't Stop Won't Stop) to develop Notes from the Edge, a new podcast and radio show about how we move through these uncertain times.

Some say AI is gonna solve all of humanity’s problems. Some say AI is gonna end humanity itself. What is clear is that AI is not going away.

On this episode of Notes from the Edge, host Jeff Chang heads to the edge of Artificial Intelligence. Jeff is joined in the studio by tech journalist Karen Hao (author of Empire AI) and scientist/ethicist Dr. Rumman Chowdhury to talk about AI, which is poised at the edge of mass adoption and perhaps at an inflection point for the field and all of us. He’s also invited his an old friend DJ Shadow to talk about humans and machines and how they’ve sometimes made incredible music together.