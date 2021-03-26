urban planning

-
How could urban design better serve the cause of justice? City streets play an important role in our everyday lives. We commute to work, walk our dogs,…
-
Some changes are coming to Deep East Oakland due to a $28.2 million grant that targets low-income areas affected by pollution. Oakland Chief Resilience…
-
Some changes are coming to Deep East Oakland due to a $28.2 million grant that targets low-income areas affected by pollution. Oakland Chief Resilience…
-
How has the city of San Francisco changed in the last decade, and what will it look like in the future? Host Ethan Elkind sits down with retiring San…
-
How has the city of San Francisco changed in the last decade, and what will it look like in the future? Host Ethan Elkind sits down with retiring San…
-
San Francisco has made a sweeping change in how much it costs to park in the city. Prices at some meters could sink down to 50 cents an hour. But at other…
-
San Francisco has made a sweeping change in how much it costs to park in the city. Prices at some meters could sink down to 50 cents an hour. But at other…
-
San Francisco has helped lead a nationwide trend of using the space by the curb for things besides parking — such as restaurant seating, extra sidewalk…
-
San Francisco has helped lead a nationwide trend of using the space by the curb for things besides parking — such as restaurant seating, extra sidewalk…
-
THE INTERSECTION looks at change in the Bay Area through physical intersections and street corners — where different cultures, desires, and histories meet…