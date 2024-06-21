Audio Academy 2024

-
Two years ago, OUSD announced it was closing down seven schools. Parker Elementary was one of them. Now the building is the home of Oakland Adult Career and Education where education continues to be the center point of the buildings mission.
-
On April 20th, thousands gathered to take their final ride on BART’s legacy fleet. Most cars will be scrapped and recycled, but a few will become something new.
-
CrosscurrentsTucked away in the heart of downtown Oakland, there’s a tranquil garden where redwoods, junipers, oaks, and maple trees grow right alongside one another.
-
CrosscurrentsIn January, the university closed People's Park so they could start building a dorm, but a court case, and a very committed group of protectors, are preventing Cal from breaking ground. This begs the question: Is this the end of the park, or just another chapter in its story?
-
CrosscurrentsIn its heyday, West Oakland’s Seventh Street was the hub of a thriving Black neighborhood. Today, there’s a move to revive it through one of its most iconic nightclubs.
-
CrosscurrentsGlass blowing: it’s hot and it can be dangerous. To do it, you need a lot of space, equipment, and a giant furnace. At Public Glass they’re inviting people in to learn the practice, and share the load.
-
CrosscurrentsThe ongoing Israeli attack on Gaza has left 1.7 million Palestinians displaced, 12,300 children killed, 70% of Gazan homes destroyed. In this moment, many artists are asking, how do you make art, dance, or perform in the face of live-streamed atrocities?
-
CrosscurrentsA community in Berkeley finds joy and connection through group improvisation, continuing the tradition of Circlesinging started by the legendary Bobby McFerrin more than 30 years ago.
-
In Club Fugazi, a historic theater in North Beach, there’s a show that encourages audiences to celebrate San Francisco.
-
Bay Area beaches are nestled into the city and along cliff sides. Northern California waves are cold and wild. Two Bay Area surfers are taking hold of that wildness and the possibilities it opens up.
-
A quienceñera is a traditional celebration that marks the end of childhood and the introduction of womanhood. Today, quienceñeras look a lot different than they used to. A bridal shop owner walks through the ever-changing culture of the quienceñera.
-
One neighborhood in San Francisco has an annual event dedicated to celebrating its past. Today, we meet the Director of the Potrero Hill Archives Project and listen in on their Annual History Night.