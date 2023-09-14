Steffi PuertoAudio Academy
What's up! My name is Steffi Puerto (She/Her/Ella).
I was born and raised in East Oakland and I recently graduated with a double bachelor's in journalism and Critical, Race, Gender, and Sexuality at Cal Poly Humboldt. I have a passion for community journalism, storytelling, and multimedia. I am excited to be a part of the KALW Radio Academy! Mostly because I will be learning and exploring new lengths in audio storytelling. While at the same time strengthening my skills as a journalist. When I am not focused on journalism I enjoy cooking, keeping up with pop culture, and rating movies on Letterboxd.
Thousands of people gathered around the steps of San Francisco’s City Hall this afternoon for a sun-splashed public memorial for the late Senator Dianne Feinstein.
Student enrollment is steadily increasing throughout the state’s community colleges, especially with those offering an opportunity for dual enrollment.
A 16-year-old Castlemont High School football player – the school’s first female to make the squad – is making history in a big way this season.
The Bay Area is mirroring a statewide trend in COVID-19 cases, as counties have reported increases since the end of June. Local residents are being advised to take precautions by updating their vaccines.