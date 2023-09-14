What's up! My name is Steffi Puerto (She/Her/Ella).

I was born and raised in East Oakland and I recently graduated with a double bachelor's in journalism and Critical, Race, Gender, and Sexuality at Cal Poly Humboldt. I have a passion for community journalism, storytelling, and multimedia. I am excited to be a part of the KALW Radio Academy! Mostly because I will be learning and exploring new lengths in audio storytelling. While at the same time strengthening my skills as a journalist. When I am not focused on journalism I enjoy cooking, keeping up with pop culture, and rating movies on Letterboxd.