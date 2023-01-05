Sights & Sounds: Jenee Darden and Porfirio Rangel's New Year's Picks

Lands End

Getting more exercise is one of Porfirio's goals for the new year. He chose the San Franciso gem Lands End for its hiking trails and beautiful scenery. One of his favorite things to see at Lands End is the Sutro Bath ruins. He says it looks like something out of a long-lost city in an an "Indiana Jones" movie.

Vegan Mob

Jenee loves soul food and wants to continue eating more plant-based dishes. She chose Vegan Mob, which serves vegan soul food. The owner, Toriano Gordon, grew up in the Fillmore in San Francisco. His vegan barbecue and vegan gumbo are popular dishes. Jenee gets the vegan fried shrimp, collard greens, yams and the Smackaroni– which is one of the best vegan mac and cheese she has eaten. Vegan Mob is located in Oakland near Lake Merritt and there's a food truck on 18th and Valencia in San Francisco.