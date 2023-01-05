© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights & Sounds

Sights & Sounds: Jenee Darden and Porfirio Rangel's New Year's Picks

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published January 5, 2023 at 7:44 AM PST
Porfirio Rangel and Jenee Darden in front of Oakland's Grand Lake Theater for the "Wakanda Forever " premiere
"Sights and Sounds" team (l-r) producer Porfirio Rangel and host Jenee Darden at the Grand Lake Theater in Oakland for a premiere screening of "Wakanda Forever."

Lands End
Getting more exercise is one of Porfirio's goals for the new year. He chose the San Franciso gem Lands End for its hiking trails and beautiful scenery. One of his favorite things to see at Lands End is the Sutro Bath ruins. He says it looks like something out of a long-lost city in an an "Indiana Jones" movie.

Vegan Mob
Jenee loves soul food and wants to continue eating more plant-based dishes. She chose Vegan Mob, which serves vegan soul food. The owner, Toriano Gordon, grew up in the Fillmore in San Francisco. His vegan barbecue and vegan gumbo are popular dishes. Jenee gets the vegan fried shrimp, collard greens, yams and the Smackaroni– which is one of the best vegan mac and cheese she has eaten. Vegan Mob is located in Oakland near Lake Merritt and there's a food truck on 18th and Valencia in San Francisco.

Cape & Cowl Comics
We chose the Downtown Oakland store because of our New Year’s resolution to continue supporting small businesses. Porfirio is a long-time customer. He says they have a great selection of comics including Marvel, DC, Manga, Image and indie publishers. The staff is super nice and helpful. Check out their Free Comic Book Day in May where if you donate $50 worth of canned food, you get a free tattoo with Sacred Tattoo.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
