YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, and tonight's Co-Host, Dean Johnson, are joined by guests Lisa Herendeen, LCSW, M.Ed. a private practice psychotherapist in Santa Cruz, who will help to understand where we fit into the relationship between a perceived Narcissist and a large portion of the American population. Questions for Jeff, Dean and their guests? Please call (415) 841-4134 or toll free, at (866) 798-8255.