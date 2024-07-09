© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Legal Rights

The United States Supreme Court: What Just Happened? What’s Coming Next?

By Jeff Hayden
Published July 9, 2024 at 10:36 PM PDT

Two years ago, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, we asked our experts: What's Next? Last year was similarly replete with controversial decisions.

Are more rights in jeopardy? With recent decisions at the close of this years term, replete with a bit of activism, we again find ourselves asking: What's Next?

YLR host, Jeff Hayden is joined by Ben Feuer of the Complex Appellate Litigation Group, Anne Voigts from King & Spalding and James Brosnahan one of the nation’s most revered trial lawyers and author of the book "Justice at Trial."

Questions for Jeff his guests? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

