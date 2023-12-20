Re Broadcast: Proposition 47 and the End of Western Civilization?

The papers, TV, media of all sorts are blaming an apparent surge in property crime on Proposition 47, a 2014 ballot measure that reduced the penalty for certain offenses, while ignoring the drop in more serious crimes in much of the state.

Just how serious is this rise in property crime? Is Proposition 47 to blame?

YLR hosts, Jeff Hayden and Dean Johnson are joined by Retired Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Eugene Hyman, Bay Area attorney Cherie Wallace, and Scott Sherman, Managing Attorney for the San Mateo County Bar Association Private Defender Program, here to tell you about these cases and just what is happening with these prosecutions.

