© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Legal Rights
Your Legal Rights

Re Broadcast: Proposition 47 and the End of Western Civilization?

By Jeff Hayden
Published December 20, 2023 at 4:38 PM PST

The papers, TV, media of all sorts are blaming an apparent surge in property crime on Proposition 47, a 2014 ballot measure that reduced the penalty for certain offenses, while ignoring the drop in more serious crimes in much of the state.

Just how serious is this rise in property crime? Is Proposition 47 to blame?

YLR hosts, Jeff Hayden and Dean Johnson are joined by Retired Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Eugene Hyman, Bay Area attorney Cherie Wallace, and Scott Sherman, Managing Attorney for the San Mateo County Bar Association Private Defender Program, here to tell you about these cases and just what is happening with these prosecutions.

As this is an encore broadcast, we are not accepting calls tonight.

Tags
Your Legal Rights Law & Justice
Jeff Hayden
See stories by Jeff Hayden