Mayor Lurie signs RV parking restrictions into law

Mayor Lurie’s office says the restriction on parking for large vehicles is just one part of his “Breaking the Cycle” plan .

He wants to offer permanent or interim housing to those currently living in their vehicles. His office says this will be done through rapid rehousing subsidies, and a vehicle buyback program. The legislation also offers a short-term parking permit to people living in vehicles who are “actively engaged in services”.

Earlier this year, the city counted over 500 large vehicles parked on city streets, more than 400 of which were being lived in. Mayor Lurie’s office says that they’re hopeful that by pairing enforcement with outreach, they’ll be able to find housing for those who are most in need.

But advocates are worried that this will ultimately end in more people experiencing unsheltered homelessness.

The legislation was co-sponsored by Supervisors Melgar, Engardio, Dorsey, Sherrill, and Board of Supervisors President, Rafael Mandelman. It takes effect at the end of August.