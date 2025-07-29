On this edition of Your Call, we continue our discussion about the Trump administration’s escalating war on the media.

There's a lot to discuss. Paramount, the owner of CBS, and Disney, the owner of ABC, have agreed to pay Trump millions of dollars to settle lawsuits. The White House has banned Associated Press reporters from the Oval Office and other presidential events after the outlet refused to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. The White House recently prohibited a Wall Street Journal reporter from boarding Air Force One to cover Trump's trip to Scotland after the paper published an article on July 17 called: Jeffrey Epstein's friends sent him bawdy letters for a 50th birthday. One was from Donald Trump. Trump has filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against News Corp and chair emeritus and longtime Trump ally Rupert Murdoch. News Corp owns the Wall Street Journal.

Tim Richardson, journalism and disinformation program manager at PEN America, told HuffPost this sets a dangerous precedent and it’s hard to say where this ends.

Guests:

Jeff Cohen, founded Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting in 1986 and co-founded RootsAction in 2011, co-producer of documentaries, including The Corporate Coup D'Etat and All Governments Lie: Truth, Deception and the Spirit of I.F. Stone, author of Cable News Confidential: My Misadventures in Corporate Media, and former senior producer of MSNBC's Phil Donahue primetime show until it was terminated three weeks before the 2003 US invasion of Iraq

Angelo Carusone, chair and president of Media Matters