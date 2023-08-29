© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Legal Rights

Trends with Labor Relations, Unions, and the National Labor Relations Board

By Jeff Hayden
Published August 29, 2023 at 7:31 PM PDT

With major changes afoot in the organizing rules and process, new industries to govern, and workplace policies facing challenge even in the nonunion environment, we bring you a discussion of Labor and Employment Law: Trends with Labor Relations, Unions, and the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

Tonight's Guests: Labor and Employment Law Attorneys -- Thomas Lenz (who represents employers), Caren Sencer (who represents labor unions and employees), and Jill Coffman is the Regional Director of the National Labor Relations Board, overseeing and enforcing the National Labor Relations Act in portions of Northern California, Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, and the Commonwealth Of The Northern Mariana Islands.

Listeners with questions for Jeff and his guests, please call 415-841-4134, or toll-free at (866) 798-9255.

Your Legal Rights Labor and Employment LawLaborJill CoffmanThomas A LenzCaren Sencerunions
Jeff Hayden
See stories by Jeff Hayden