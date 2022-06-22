Criminal Justice Reform After The Boudin Recall

Two weeks ago, Bay Area communities held local primary elections. San Francisco voters overwhelmingly endorsed Proposition H, recalling progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin. At the same time, in two neighboring counties, voters turned away from relatively liberal sheriffs, each in favor of a candidate touting progressive reforms, and, in two counties, contested races for district attorney resulted in reelection of incumbents with differing policies toward criminal justice.

Tonight, to discuss the implications of the election for criminal justice reform statewide and for Bay Area politics, YLR Host Jeff Hayden, and tonight’s co-host Dean Johnson are joined by Eugene Hyman, retired judge of the Santa Clara County Superior Court, San Francisco Attorney Randall Knox, political pundit Mark Simon, Jay Boyarsky, Chief Assistant District Attorney of Santa Clara County, and Oakland-based civil rights attorney John Burris.

Questions for Jeff, Dean and their amazing panel of guests? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.